Ivory: “All of us worked our butts off”

Ivory talks about her WWE Hall of Fame induction:

“It wasn’t until after I told my family, and seeing how excited they were, that I realized what a big deal it was. If I had it my way (though) I would have spent way more time in the ring than I was able to. All of us worked our butts off.”

source: San Juan Journal

(Visited 1 times, 20 visits today)