DirecTV offering Wrestlemania 34

DIRECTV, one of the biggest satellite service providers in the United States, has once again opted not to show WrestleMania 34 on traditional pay-per-view this year. This will be the fourth year in a row that DIRECTV will not carry WrestleMania as they completely cut ties with the company following the introduction of the WWE Network, citing unfair practice. WrestleMania XXX was the last WWE pay-per-view that DIRECTV carried. Reached out for comment, a DIRECTV representative told us, “WWE events are no longer available for purchase on DIRECTV.” Meanwhile, DISH Network will be carrying WrestleMania on their pay-per-view platform. The broadcaster resumed carrying WWE pay-per-views last year in time for WrestleMania 33 after also dropping WWE shows following the arrival of the WWE Network. DISH was the first provider to actually drop WWE. “WrestleMania 34 will be available to DISH subscribers for $59.99. Customers can pre-order the event at mydish.com/wwe or 1-888-DISH PPV (347-4778) as early as March 23,” a DISH Network rep confirmed. The WWE Network will be carrying WrestleMania 34 for free for first-time subscribers. To start your 30-day free trial, go to http://w-o.it/wwentwrk.

