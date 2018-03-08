WWE and Spanish broadcaster GOL announce new TV deal

WWE and Spanish television broadcaster GOL today announced a new agreement to broadcast weekly WWE highlight shows Bottom Line, Afterburn, and Experience on GOL, a free-to-air sports channel available to all TV households in Spain.

Beginning this week, GOL will air Bottom Line on Saturdays at 3PM, Afterburn on Sundays at 3PM, and Experience on Mondays at 1PM, all with Spanish commentary.

“We are very happy to incorporate WWE in GOL, as WWE is a recognized leader in global entertainment,” said Francesc Carbonell, GOL’s Director. “Spectators will have the opportunity to enjoy WWE’s exciting weekly highlight programming.”

“GOL shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. “This partnership to televise WWE’s highlight shows in Spain allows us to expand our reach and deliver additional WWE programming to our fans throughout the country.”

WWE’s highlight shows will also be available on GOL’s TV Everywhere platform for authenticated subscribers, and on its 7-day VOD catchup window.

