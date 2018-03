Tammy Sytch still in a correctional facility

Tammy Sytch (Sunny) is still locked up in New Jersey at the Monmouth County Correctional Facility until her charges in that state are resolved, at which point they will hand her over to Pennsylvania to face charges there, including her parole being revoked in August 2017 and a bench warrant being issued for her arrest.

(source: angrymarks)

