Silas Young

Real name: Caleb DeWall

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 242 lbs.

Date of birth: August 9, 1979

From: Appleton, Wisconsin

Pro debut: March 2, 2002

Trained by: Angel Armoni, Chris Bassett & Mike Mercury

Finishing move: Misery

Biography

– DeWall has stated that he was addicted to heroin prior to his wrestling career. He credits wrestling training with helping him to beat his addiction

– On September 14, 2003, Young & Gavin Starr defeated The Fun Lovin’ Criminals (Alex Shelley & Jaimy Coxxx) to win the XICW Tag Team Titles, but would lose them back a month later

– On February 2, 2004, Young defeated Adam Evans to win the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title

– On February 28, Young defeated Dysfunction to win the ACW Heavyweight Title

– On April 9, Young & Zach Gowen defeated The Outcasts (Colonel Blatnick & Farmer Vic) to win the MAW Tag Team Titles

– In May 2004, Young defended the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title against Colonel Blatnick & Colt Cabana

– On June 18, Young defeated Ken Anderson by DQ to retain the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title

– In July 2004, Young wrestled on TNA Xplosion, losing to Dallas

– On May 29, 2005, Young defeated Brandon Thomaselli to win the MAW Junior Heavyweight Title

– On August 19, Young retained the MAW Junior Heavyweight Title against Adrian Serrano, losing by DQ

– In October 2005, Young defended the MAW Junior Heavyweight Title against Blazin’ Benjamin and Dysfunction

– Young won the 2006 M1W Mid-West Cup, defeating Austin Aries, Colt Cabana & Dinn T Moore

– On May 13, Young defeated Danny Daniels to win the AAW Heritage Title

– On July 15, Young defeated Jason Dukes to retain the AAW Heritage Title

– On August 12, Young defeated Trik Davies to retain the AAW Heritage Title

– On September 9, Young defeated Jimmy Jacobs to retain the AAW Heritage Title

– On May 4, 2007, Young defeated Dysfunction to win the NWA Wisconsin Heavyweight Title

– On June 1, Young defeated Justin Dredd to win the ICW Midwest Title

– On June 30, Young retained the NWA Wisconsin Heavyweight Title against Madison Quinn

– On August 4, Young defeated Austin Aries to retain the NWA Wisconsin Heavyweight Title

– On August 24, Young defeated Derek St Homes Esq. to retain the NWA Wisconsin Heavyweight Title

– In September 2007, Young wrestled two matches for ROH and two for WWE. Young was briefly signed to a WWE development deal, but was let go soon after, following WWE’s severing ties with OVW. Young would continue to make semi-regular with ROH following on from this appearance

– On October 5, Young defeated Jayson Cash to retain the NWA Wisconsin Heavyweight Title

– On July 18, 2008, Young defeated AWA Heavyweight Champion Rasche Brown by DQ

– On August 15, Young defeated Jay Ryan to regain the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title

– On September 5, Young defeated Mason Quinn to retain the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title

– On September 20, Young defeated Egotistico Fantastico to retain the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title

– On October 10, Young defeated Josh Raymond to retain the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title

– A week later, Young defeated Marshe Rockett to retain the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title

– On November 21, Young fought Ryan Rogue to a draw to retain the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title

– In December 2008, Young retained the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title against Troy Walters & Marty Jannetty

– On January 9, 2009, Young defeated TC Washington by DQ to retain the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title

– On February 13, Young defeated Dr X to unify the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title and the ICW Midwest Title

– In April 2009, Young retained the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title against Rasche Brown and Arik Cannon

– On May 22, Young defeated Mickey McCoy to retain the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title

– In July 2009, Young retained the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title against Mickey McCoy & Nick Colucci

– On November 28, Young defeated Jimmy Jacobs & Shane Hollister in an Elimination Match to win the AAW Heavyweight Title. He then retained against Tyler Black later that night

– On December 4, Young defeated The Sheik to regain the NWA Midwest Heavyweight Title, but would lose it back to The Sheik the next day

– In January 2010, Young defended the AAW Heavyweight Title against Jimmy Jacobs & Hallowicked

– In February 2010, Young twice defended the AAW Heavyweight Title against Shane Hollister

– Also in February, Young returned to WWE for an appearance on Superstars, losing to Luke Gallows

– On March 26, Young defeated Matt Cross to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– In April 2010, Young defended the AAW Heavyweight Title against Ryne Kensei, Brett Gakiya & Colt Cabana

– On May 15, Young defeated Dan Lawrence to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On June 11, Young defeated Dan Lawrence in a Dog Collar Match to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On August 14, Young fought Tyler Black to a double-pinfall draw to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– In September 2010, Young defended the AAW Heavyweight Title against Ricochet, Gran Akuma & Samuray Del Sol

– On October 22, Young defeated Jimmy Jacobs to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On January 22, 2011, Young defeated Shane Hollister to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On February 11, Young defeated Raven in a Cage Match to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On March 25, Young defeated Troy Walters to win the ICW Heavyweight Title

– On July 23, Young defeated Dan Lawrence in a Best of 3 Falls Match to regain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On August 20, Young defeated Gregory Iron to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On September 30, Young defeated Colt Cabana to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On October 28, Young defeated Rhino to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On November 26, Young defeated Dan Lawrence, Johnny Gargano, Sami Callihan & J Miller in an Elimination Match to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On December 17, Young defeated Ryan Boz in a Fans Bring The Weapons Match to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On February 24, Young defeated Michael Elgin to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On March 16, Young defeated Louis Lyndon to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On April 21, Young fought Michael Elgin to a draw to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On May 19, Young defeated BJ Whitmer to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On July 21, Young defeated Arik Cannon & Jimmy Jacobs in a Ladder Match to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– On August 24, Young defeated ACH to retain the AAW Heavyweight Title

– In 2013, Young became a regular in ROH

– On November 30, Young & Jimmy Jacobs won the AAW Allegiance Tag Team Tournament, defeating Ethan Page & Ricochet, Dave & Jake Crist, ACH & Matt Cage and Eddie Kingston & Alex Colon

– In August 2014, Young suffered a broken leg that would keep him sidelined for 6 months

– Young returned to action in February 2015, returning to ROH the following month

– At Death Before Dishonor XIII, Young defeated Will Ferrara

– At All-Star Extravaganza VII, Young defeated Dalton Castle

– On January 30, 2016, Young won a battle royal to win the vacant MIAW Heavyweight Title

– In a dark match prior to All-Star Extravaganza VIII, Young defeated Will Ferrara & EVIL

– On November 5, 2016, Young lost to Johnny Swashbuckle by DQ, but retained the MIAW Heavyweight Title

– On November 23, Young defeated Ruff Crossing to retain the MIAW Heavyweight Title

– At Final Battle ’16, Young defeated Jushin Liger

– At Supercard of Honor XI, Young & The Beer City Bruiser defeated The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia)

– At Death Before Dishonor XV, Young defeated Jay Lethal in a Last Man Standing Match

– At Final Battle ’17, Young defeated Kenny King, Punishment Martinez & Shane Taylor in an Elimination Match to win the ROH Television Title

– The next day, Young defeated Simon Grimm to retain the ROH Television Title

