Raven says he became too much like his character in ECW

Mar 8, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“I didn’t realize how personal it was gonna become, and then the character became so personal, so art imitated life, but then life started to imitate art when I started to become a bigger, you know, getting worse in drugs and alcohol. Because, in some perverse way, I was trying to stay true to who I created, to Raven, even though Raven was based on me. So, art imitated life, but then life started to imitate art, and that’s when things went downhill.”

sources: Title Match Wrestling via Wrestling Inc.

