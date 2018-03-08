New Japan Worldwide DVD distribution deal announced for the first time outside of Japan

Via NJPW press release…

“New Japan Pro Wrestling Worldwide DVD distribution deal announced for the first time outside of Japan For the first time in its decorated history, the world’s premier professional wrestling brand will be available in English on DVD from March of this year. WrestlingStore.co.uk in association with TV Asahi, have acquired the distribution rights for all territories excluding Japan for the King Of Sports DVD releases. Now available to pre-order, the first title ‘An Introduction to NJPW’ will see some of the biggest names in Pro Wrestling do battle in this special two disc release Witness New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest stars, ‘The Rainmaker’ Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito and the Ace of New Japan, Hiroshi Tanahashi along with some of the notable past and future stars of NJPW such as ‘The Phenomenal’ AJ Styles, The leader and originator of the Bullet Club ‘The Real Rock ‘N Rolla’ Prince Devitt, ‘King Of Strong Style’ Shinsuke Nakamura, Kota Ibushi, The Young Bucks and Kushida in this epic double disc set.”

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)