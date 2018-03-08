Mysterio talks about his surprise return at the Royal Rumble

“WWE tried to keep it a secret and I’m sure only the people that had to know knew about it, but it came down to a point where Hurricane and myself were on a bus. The next thing you know, we were told that we were okay to walk in there and put whatever we need to put together, so we walk in there probably a good hour before the actual show started and the Rumble was one of the first segments of the pay-per-view, so some of the guys were able to catch drift and say, ‘hi’. Other guys were busy running around I didn’t get a chance to see until we were in the ring, so it was without a doubt one of the best feelings that I’ve had in my career, especially because I’ve been gone almost three years. I definitely wanted for the fans to see something different, something retro, and, at the same time, take care of my nutrition. I’ve been working out, which, at the end of the day, it helps me out as I get older not put a lot of stress on my knees and just overall feeling good. I think when that call came in and I eventually showed up, and I walked out, man, it was definitely breathtaking to just hear the ovation. My adrenaline didn’t stop probably till I got back to my hotel room, which was in Jersey. Yeah, it was incredible.”

source: E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness

