Drew Gulak on his character in WWE: “It’s all me”

“It’s all me. I mean I definitely turn it up for the show and stuff like that but it’s been cool being in WWE. It’s a collaborative process here. Because there are so many different people you know in creative positions, but they’ve been really receptive to working with our ideas and getting the most out of that.”

