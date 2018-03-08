Christopher Daniels talks about his recent television stunt work

“Chavo Guerrero is a stunt coordinator, he was the stunt coordinator for GLOW, and when Love needed a wrestling scene they knew that he was someone that has worked with wrestlers and stunt people at the same time. Chavo put myself, Tyrus, Lil’ Cholo from Lucha Underground is in it, and Lisa Marie Varon is in it, but that’s how it all got set up. Chavo knows that there’s a lot of us out here in [Los Angeles], and whenever there’s a wrestling scene he kind of just throws his friends together and gets us in there. I filmed an episode of 9-1-1 not too long ago, so any opportunity that comes along so that I can expand my skill set as a stunt man, I’m going to take advantage of that. Working at Universal Studios like I do for the Waterworld stunt show, I’ve got the opportunity to work with a lot of great stunt performers and coordinators. Action Horizons is the name of the company that runs the Waterworld stunt show, and they’ve also done a lot of work on American Horror Story and 9-1-1, and other shows in the future, so anything that Action Horizons has a hand in I’m going to make myself available to work. It’s just a matter of those opportunities coming around. Not every scene that I do entails professional wrestling, it just so happens that GLOW and Love happened almost back-to-back. Obviously if there’s any other wrestling stories being told, I’m going to be available for that as well.”

source: WZ

