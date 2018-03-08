Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era to undergo knee surgery

Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era will be undergoing knee surgery this week according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Fish, one-half of the current NXT Tag Team champions, injured his knee at a non-televised live event last weekend. He was helped to the back by his partner Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole.

Since the NXT Tag Team titles will be defended at the NXT Takeover: New Orleans event against the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament, it will be interesting to see how the situation will be addressed on television or if Cole will step in to replace Fish in the match since they are the same faction.

It is not known how long Fish will be out for.

