WWE NXT to Introduce New Singles Title During WrestleMania 34 Weekend

A new secondary singles title is being planned for the WWE NXT brand.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced at tonight’s TV tapings from Full Sail University that the NXT North American Title will be introduced at NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.

No word yet on what kind of match would be held at Takeover or who the participants will be but we will keep you updated.

As noted, WWE is planning on introducing new Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles to the 205 Live brand after WrestleMania 34 as well.

