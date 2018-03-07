WWE News and Notes

– Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Jeff Hardy has been cleared by his surgeon and is just waiting on WWE to clear him.

– Mixed Match Challenge drew 88,500 viewers live last night, up from last week’s 62,200.

– The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable in the dark match before SmackDown last night.

– “WWE has been named the winner of four 2018 Cablefax Digital & Tech Awards: Best Social Good Campaign – Programmer, honoring WWE’s social media commitment to Connor’s Cure; Social Media Campaign – Programmer for WrestleMania 33; Overall Social Presence; and Overall Website – Official Show Website for WWE.com. Connor’s Cure raises pediatric cancer awareness in memory of Connor ‘The Crusher’ Michalek. Leveraging WWE’s social media outreach across major platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, of more than 850 million followers worldwide, Connor’s Cure has raised nearly $1 million and assisted more than 100 families around the world. WWE on Social Media also won the award for Overall Social Presence, beating NBA on TNT. WWE’s social strategy for WrestleMania 33 took top honors in the Social Media Campaign – Programmer category, beating Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ and HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper.’ WWE.com bested Crown Media Family Networks’ Countdown to Christmas Online and ABS-CNS Global Studios’ Discovering Routes in the Overall Website – Official Show Website category. The 2018 Cablefax Digital & Tech Awards honor the outstanding websites, digital initiatives and people in the Digital and Technology industry that are driving the digital media revolution.”

(sources: wInc, angrymarks.com)



Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com





(Visited 1 times, 49 visits today)