Updated card for WWE’s house show at MSG

Updated card for WWE’s Madison Square Garden show on March 16
Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defending against Braun Strowman and Kane in a triple threat match
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Finn Balor vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas
John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Elias & Bayley
AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus defending against The New Day and Titus O’Neil & Apollo in a triple threat match
Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka are also advertised
