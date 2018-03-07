Updated card for WWE’s house show at MSG

Updated card for WWE’s Madison Square Garden show on March 16

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defending against Braun Strowman and Kane in a triple threat match

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Finn Balor vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. Elias & Bayley

AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus defending against The New Day and Titus O’Neil & Apollo in a triple threat match

Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka are also advertised

(The 434)

