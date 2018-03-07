UFC’s Fabricio Wedrum wants WWE deal

You can add former UFC Heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum to the list of MMA fighters who want to join WWE…and Werdum is pushing for it by having a meeting this week with WWE to discuss a possible deal. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Werdum said that he thinks doing both WWE and MMA at the same time is doable. “If I had the opportunity I’d fight there, no problem. It’s financially great. Fight at WWE, a spectacle that is fun to do. I’d definitely do it. I have a meeting Thursday about it, doing both. I want to fight, doesn’t matter where.” Werdum revealed that he is meeting a WWE rep this Thursday in San Diego to discuss the opportunity. “It’s cool, a unique opportunity to do a few fights there as well. People think it’s easy, but it’s not. You have to be well trained to do those jumps, you have to be agile. It’s not easy as some people might think. It’s quite complicated. You have to be well trained and practice a lot to captivate the audience,” Werdum said. The Brazilian fighter added that he’d be thrilled to wrestle there or even get a contract and repeated the fact that it should be doable for UFC “since it’s not a real fight, it’s more of a show.” Werdum has a 23-7-1 MMA record.

(Visited 1 times, 23 visits today)