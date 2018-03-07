The Bar issue open challenge for Raw Tag Team titles at WrestleMania

After going through all the Raw tag teams, Sheamus and Cesaro issued an open challenge for the Raw Tag Team titles at WrestleMania.

“Who will Step Up To #TheBar at #WrestleMania34? The Greatest Tag Team on Earth has NO worthy opponents on The Grandest Stage of Them All. This is an Open Invitation… #StepUpToTheBar,” Sheamus wrote on his Twitter.

After the tweet was sent, Bubba Ray Dudley replied saying just “Psssst…” and adding a photo of the Dudley Boyz wearing their WWE, WCW, and ECW Tag Team titles. Curt Hawkins asked Zack Ryder if he’s busy on that day, while Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks replied saying, “We happen to have that date open…” His brother Matt said that he thinks Ring of Honor – who they are under contract with – would let them do a one-time appearance.

Last year, the duo were booked in a three-way ladder match that turned into a fatal 4-way with the surprise addition of Matt and Jeff Hardy.

