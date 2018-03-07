Strowman on being a WWE superstar: “It really is surreal”

Mar 7, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“It really is surreal. It’s happened so fast and taken off in such a positive way for my character, Braun Strowman with WWE. It’s a dream, I’m living a fairy tale right now to be honest. To see the work I’ve put in come across the screen, being able to relate to the fans, turned into video game characters, and action figures. See my friends and family around the world playing with my toys. I’m a country boy with a cool job.”

source: WTMJ-TV Milwaukee

