NJPW “Anniversary Event” Results – March 6, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, KUSHIDA, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Yuji Nagata, Tomoyuki Oka, Shota Umino, Tetsuhiro Yagi, and Ren Narita (

2. Six-Man Tag Team Match

CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano) defeated Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Toa Henare

3. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship – 3-Way Match

Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado) defeated Roppongi 3K (YOH and SHO) (c) and Los Ingobernables (Hiromu Takahashi and BUSHI)

4. Special Singles Match

SANADA defeated YOSHi-HASHI

5. Special Singles Match

Tetsuya Naito defeated Taichi

6. IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Minoru Suzuki (c) defeated Togi Makabe

7. Anniversary Special Singles Match

Kazuchika Okada defeated Will Ospreay

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)