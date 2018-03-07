Honky Tonk Man on WWE’s HOF: “It’s a TV show right now, it’s not a Hall of Fame”

“The Hall of Fame, if it comes, it comes. It’s not something I pander for or I wait on. I’ve been critical of the Hall of Fame and some of the things they’ve done and how they do it. To the fans, I know that you’re gonna say I’m bitter, I’m hateful and all those things, but I’m not. It’s a TV show right now, it’s not a Hall of Fame. It’s not like you get a big $35,000 diamond ring like you see the Super Bowl guys wear…If you’re gonna do it, make it that kind of a thing. Don’t have the gimmicks go out and be the gimmick on TV. If they ask me to go out and say we want you to wear a jumpsuit I would just say, ‘If that’s what you want me to do, forget about it,’ because I’m not that character anymore. If you want me to be that character, put me on TV, give me a contract, use me full-time and I’ll do that.”

source: Wrestling Inc.

