Callihan on the baseball bat incident: “I’m kind of getting sick of this topic at this point”

“I’m kind of getting sick of this topic at this point. This is professional wrestling and the fact that this is such an issue boggles my mind. The fact that so many of the boys in the back are so upset. The fact that so many of the fans are upset. They say I need to take responsibility and apologize for my actions. It’s absolutely ridiculous. Did Owen Hart apologize to Stone Cold after he broke his neck? Did he go out and say, ‘I am so sorry for hurting this guy!’ Did Bubba Ray Dudley go out on TV and social media and apologize after the first One Night Stand PPV for almost ripping off Tommy Dreamer’s ear with a reckless kendo stick shot? I don’t think so. That’s why this is such a stupid, status quo conversation. Sure, I hit a dude in the face with a baseball bat. You can see in my eyes I’m thinking, ‘Oh crap, I just hit a dude in the face with a baseball bat,’ but I didn’t feel bad about it and I don’t apologize for it.”

source: WZ

