3/7/18 Impact Wrestling Conference Call with Taya Valkyrie

Your browser does not support the audio element.

(right click to save)

She’s baaaaack – and set for destruction, starting with a renewed rivalry with Rosemary.

Taya Valkyrie is a powerful, dominant force in women’s wrestling, truly, Lucha Royalty!

Valkyrie, who has been wrestling since 2010 and was trained by longtime WCW/WWE star Lance Storm, will be the special guest on the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Valkyrie returned to IMPACT on March 1, immediately setting her sights on destroying Rosemary.

Valkyrie arrived in IMPACT last September, with an introduction that is amazing unto itself. The Knockouts Championship seems to be only 3 seconds away every time she steps into the ring. After all, she has had an illustrious career in Mexico. Competing for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), she is a former two-time and the longest-reigning Reina de Reinas Champion in history.

Valkyrie certainly brings a unique perspective to WrestleCon, specifically, the just-announced IMPACT Wrestling versus Lucha Underground battle on April 6 in New Orleans.

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)