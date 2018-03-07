3/7/17 WWE NXT Coverage

The opening credits roll and then we head into the Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. We see that Aleister Black and Killian Dain will go one-on-one later tonight, and also that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicks off tonight with TM-61 vs. The Authors of Pain.

—

Match #1 – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament First Round Match: The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) (w/Paul Ellering) vs. TM-61 (Shane Thorne and Nick Miller)

Rezar and Thorne start the match and Rezar tosses Thorne into the corners and then drives her shoulder into Thorne’s midsection. Akam tags in and drives his knee into Thorne in the corner. Akam takes Thorne down with a flapjack, but Thorne comes back with a few chops. Miller tags in and he and Thorne double team Akam and drop him with a double Russian leg-sweep. They deliver a standing moonsault and fist-drop combo and then Thorne takes both Akam and Rezar down on the floor. Miller tosses Akam back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Akam kicks out at one. Miller delivers chops and right hands, but Akam cuts him off and slams him into the corner. Rezar tags back in and beats Miller down on the ropes. Rezar chokes Miller over the middle rope as we head to a break.

Back from the break and Rezar is still in control of Miller. Rezar drops Miller to the mat and continues to beat him down. Akam tags in he stomps on Miller and Rezar slams him to the mat. Akam stomps away on Miller and then applies a rear naked choke down on the mat. Miller elbows his way free and drops Akam with a DDT. Rezar and Thorne tag in and Thorne delivers a few uppercuts. Thorne drops Rezar with a lariat and a dropkick into the corner. Thorne delivers a cannonball senton in the corner and then goes for a suplex, but Rezar blocks it. Thorne delivers elbow shots and then suplexes Rezar and gets a two count.

Thorne comes off the ropes, but Rezar kicks him in the face. Akam gets into the ring and the AOP deliver a double-neck breaker. Akam goes for the cover, but Miller breaks up the pin fall. AOP go for the Super Collider, but TM-61 send them to the floor. Thorne suplexes Akam to the mat and Miller tags in and delivers Blue Vengeance. Miller goes for the cover, but Rezar breaks it up. Akam power bombs Thorne on the apron and Akam suplexes Miller into the corner. AOP hit Miller with the Last Chapter and get the pin fall.

Winners: The Authors of Pain

—

After the match, we see interviewers with William Regal. He says there are some great tag teams in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and then we see Pete Dunne walk up. He says the United Kingdom Championship is staying with him and not going anywhere. Roderick Strong walks up and says Dunne was the better man and congratulates him. Strong says he will have another shot and Adam Cole walks up. Dunner says Cole hasn’t won anything since he’s been here and Cole gets in his face. Regal walks back up and asks if there is a problem, and Cole says no and walks away.

We see Bianca Belair warming up for her match backstage. She is in action up next.

—

We see Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe backstage. They say their chaos will continue in this years Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Nikki Cross and Killian Dain appear and Dain says chaos will win over Aleister Black tonight.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Bianca Belair vs. Drew Renee

Belair kicks Renee in the midsection and then suplexes her down to the mat. Belair delivers another suplex, and then slams Renee face first into the mat. Belair delivers the fall-away power bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Bianca Belair.

—

We see an interview with Lacey Evans. We hear that she is taking on Dakota Kai on next week’s show. Evans says she is ready to show NXT what a classy, sophisticated woman is all about, and then she mocks Kai for a bit. Shayna Baszler walks up and says she has been calling out Ember Moon for weeks, but she has gotten silence and she has figured out the answer.

We are reminded of tonight’s main event: Aleister Black vs. Killian Dain, and the winner will be the number one contender for the NXT Championship.

We see Heavy Machinery working out in the Performance Center and they hype up their match in the Dusty Classic.

Tommaso Ciampa walks out to the stage, dragging his crutch behind him. Ciampa gets into the ring, but the crowd berates him with boos and jeers. He throws down the microphone and leaves the ring. Ciampa grabs a Johnny Wrestling sign from a fan and rips it in half. He then smashes his crutch over the poster.

We see that the match between Aleister Black and Killian Dain is up next.

—

