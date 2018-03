3/6/18 Smackdown Live Viewership

Smackdown drew 2,590,000 viewers this week, down 102,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast which featured the return of John Cena for the first time on Smackdown since August 2017. The show was #2 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #5 in overall viewership.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

