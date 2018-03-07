3/5/18 Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw this week drew a total of 3,120,000 viewers, down 60,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. Hour one started with 3,302,000 viewers, followed by 3,267,000 viewers in the second hour, and then down to 2,792,000 for the third and final hour. Raw lost 510,000 viewers from hour one to hour three. The show was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic.

