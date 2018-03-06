WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – March 5, 2018 – La Crosse, Wisconsin

Mar 6, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Triple Threat Nine-Woman Tag Team Match
Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated The Riott Squad and Natalya, Carmella, and Lana

2. Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) defeated Sin Cara

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
The Bludgeon Brothers and Mojo Rawley defeated Breezango and Tye Dillinger

4. WWE United States Championship Match
Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode (via Disqualification)

5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
The Usos defeated The New Day, Aiden English and Rusev, and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin

6. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

7. WWE Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn

Post Category: News, Results

