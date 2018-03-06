WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – March 4, 2018 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

The Usos defeated Aiden English and Rusev, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin, and The New Day (w/Kofi Kingston)

2. Mojo Rawley defeated Tye Dillinger

3. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Breezango

4. Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) defeated Sin Cara

5. Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Carmella and Lana and Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan

6. WWE United States Championship Match

Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton (No Contest)

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya and Ruby Riott

8. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

9. WWE Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn

