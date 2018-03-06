Wargames returning to NXT Takeover in Los Angeles

The website AXS.COM, which sells tickets for shows held at AEG properties like the Staples Center, is advertising the second NXT WarGames match for the November event in Los Angeles on the eve of the Survivor Series. “The WWE NXT TakeOver event before Survivor Series will feature the second NXT War Games match. For fans who missed the first one, this is a match resurrected from the days of WCW, where two rings are connected and a cage surrounds both of them,” the website says in the promotional page for the four-night WWE stay in the city. The WarGames concept was brought back to life last year after a 17-year absence, featuring The Undisputed Era vs SAnitY vs The Authors of Pain. It seems that WarGames will be a yearly gimmick match for NXT during the Survivor Series weekend.

(Visited 1 times, 10 visits today)