This Day In Wrestling History – March 6th

1979 – The Valiant Brothers (Jerry & Johnny) defeat Tony Garea & Larry Zbyszko, to win the WWWF World Tag Team Championship.

1988 – At a WCCW/WCWA Show in Dallas, Kerry Von Erich defeats Al Perez, to win the WCWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1990 – At Day 10 of All Japan Pro Wrestling’s Excite Series, Terry Gordy & Steve Williams defeat Genichiro Tenyu & Stan Hansen, to win the AJPW World Tag Team Championship.

1991 – At Day 4 of NJPW’s Big Fight Series 1991, Hiroshi Hase & Kensuke Sasaki defeats Hiro Saito & Super Strong Machine, to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

1993 – In Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Tim Horner defeats The Nightstalker, to win the SMW Television Championship.

1995 – WWF airs its 100th episode of Monday Night RAW. Shawn Michaels defeats Davey Boy Smith. Mr. Backlund defeats Buck Quartermaine. And Duke Droese defeats Steven Dunn.

1999 – At Day 11 of AJPW’s Excite Series, Vader defeats Akira Taue, to win the vacant AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

2000 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (6.4 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.7 rating).

2001 – At Day 3 of NJPW’s Hyper Battle ’01, Jushin Thunder Liger & El Samurai defeat Koji Kanemoto & Minoru Tanaka, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

2004 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s Overdrive event, The Messiah defeats John Zandig, to win the CZW World Heavyweight Championship. At Ohio Valley Wrestling’s March Mayhem, Chris Cage & Tank Toland defeat Aaron Stevens & Nova, to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship.

2010 – At the Women Superstars Uncensored 3rd Anniversary Show, Brittney Savage defeats Alicia, to win the WSU Spirit Championship. In the main event, Mercedes Martinez defeats Rain, to retain the WSU Championship; this was an Uncensored Rules Match, with Molly Holly serving as the referee.

2011 – At a NWA Championship Wrestling from Hollywood taping, Colt Cabana defeats Adam Pearce, to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2015 – On this evening’s Impact Wrestling, The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) defeat The Revolution (James Storm & Abyss), to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

2015 – At SHINE 25, The Kimber Bombs (Kimber Lee & Cherry Bomb) defeat Legendary (Brandi Wine & Malia Hosaka), to win the SHINE Tag Team Championship. In the main event, Mia Yim defeats Nevaeh, in a Two out of Three Falls Match, to retain the SHINE Championship; Yim defeated Nevaeh 2 falls to 1.

2016 – At Day 2 of Dragon Gate’s Champion Gate 2016 in Osaka, Shingo Takagi defeats Jimmy Susumu, to win the Open the Dream Gate Championship.

2017 – Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeat Rocky Romero & Beretta, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. Also, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima defeat Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii, to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

2018 – In a Three-Way Match, Yoshiobu Kanemaru & El Desperado defeat Sho & Yo, and Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 2-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion & former WWE United States Champion Mr. Anderson / Mr. Kennedy (42 years old); former WCW Tag Team & United States Champion David Flair (39 years old); former WWE wrestler Chad Wicks (40 years old); former WWF European, Intercontinental, & Tag Team Champion Val Venis (47 years old); 2009 WWE RAW guest host & participant in the 2016 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Shaquille O’Neal (46 years old); former NFL running back & current NXT performer, Demitrius Bronson (28 years old); and former AJPW All Asia Tag Team Champion Masao Inoue (48 years old).

