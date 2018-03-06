The Rack Radio Show Extra: Reviewing WWE Ultimate Superstar Guide

Mar 6, 2018 - by Rack Radio Show

On this special edition of The Rack Extra, we review the latest book release from DK Publishing, WWE Ultimate Superstar Guide. Lindsey & Rock give their takes on what they thought of the book, which some are describing as “208 Pages of Utter Goodness”.

Check it all out on this special edition of The Rack Extra Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.

Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra030618.mp3

