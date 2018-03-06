Strike that, no War Games in LA?

Mar 6, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

There was a story circulating over the last few days, stemming from an article written by AXS, that War Games would be returning at NXT TakeOver Los Angeles during Survivor Series weekend 2018. However the Wrestling Observer has stated that WWE claims this was released in error and there are no plans for War Games to return at that time.

Was this just an honest mistake, or are they just trying to cover up a leak for future plans? Only time will tell.

