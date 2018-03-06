New Singles Match Added to Sunday’s WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View
Sounds like @ShinsukeN is planning to turn #WWEFastlane into… #NakamuraDay!#SDLive @RusevBUL @WWEDramaKing pic.twitter.com/outk2etmmo
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2018
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view after Rusev issued a challenge on tonight’s SmackDown.
Below is the updated card for Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH:
Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title
John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho’s Next Big Move Revealed, More