More on the announced Wrestlemania 34 musical act

The sister duo Chloe x Halle will be singing America The Beautiful to kick off WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. “It is an honor for us to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ in New Orleans at WrestleMania,” said Chloe x Halle. “We feel privileged to participate in such a meaningful way at one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world.” “Chloe x Halle are a dynamic sister duo, known for their angelic voices and soulful performances,” said Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group. “WWE is thrilled to have them open WrestleMania with their rendition of ‘America the Beautiful,’ a role that has been filled with renowned artists in the past, including Ray Charles, John Legend, Aretha Franklin, Nicole Scherzinger, Fifth Harmony and Tinashe. This will mark the first time WWE has had a duet performance of this song.”

