Jonathan Coachman responds to sexual harassment allegations

Jonathan Coachman was not happy being mentioned in the ESPN sexual harassment lawsuit by Adrienne Lawrence and refuted all the allegations, labeling them as “vicious lies.”

“I will address this only once because I am seething today. In 21 years of being a PROFESSIONAL I have never been more offended in my life. In my 9 years I can count on one hand the amount of times I interacted with anyone other than a co-anchor,” Coachman tweeted.

“To allow someone to spread vicious lies and flat out fabrications is not ok and it’s time someone stood up for themselves. @JemeleHill addressed her lie last night. I am not a part of this lawsuit because I have never done anything wrong. My reputation speaks for itself and anyone that has ever worked with me will back that up. I am also offended that someone can dangerously throw peoples names into something for the clear attempt at getting headlines,” he added.

Coach made it clear that he is not part of the lawsuit but said that his heart goes out to anyone falsely accused of anything. “Trust me it doesn’t feel good,” he concluded.

