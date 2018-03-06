Alberto El Patron meets Vince McMahon at WWE headquarters

PWInsider.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling’s Alberto El Patron was in Stamford last week to film some interviews for an upcoming WWE Network feature on Rey Mysterio.

El Patron, who is under a deal with Impact until the end of this month, also took a trip to the WWE headquarters where he had a meeting with Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. McMahon, according to sources for PWInsider.com, is keen to have El Patron back in the company.

The former champion left WWE in September of 2016 after he requested his release following a Wellness Program suspension. After he left WWE, El Patron bashed the company, especially Triple H, publicly on several occasions during drunk rants filmed on Periscope. El Patron was dating Paige at the time and the two are no longer together.

The man formerly known as Alberto Del Rio will be headlining the Impact Redemption pay-per-view against Austin Aries for the Impact title in April…assuming he signs an extension with the company.

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)