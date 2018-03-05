Triple Threat Match for Intercontinental Championship Announced for WrestleMania
At WrestleMania 34, Intercontinental Champion The Miz will defend his title against both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, in a Triple Threat Match, per RAW GM Kurt Angle.
