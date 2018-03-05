Triple Threat Match for Intercontinental Championship Announced for WrestleMania

Mar 5, 2018 - by Bill Fenbers

photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment

At WrestleMania 34, Intercontinental Champion The Miz will defend his title against both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, in a Triple Threat Match, per RAW GM Kurt Angle.

(Visited 1 times, 40 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

2/27/18 Impact Wrestling conference call with Tyrus

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal