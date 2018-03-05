Survivor Series 2018 travel packages available now

Travel packages for the Survivor Series went on sale today on WWE.COM. There will be three packages which you can choose from: Hollywood, VIP, and Gold.

All packages include 3 or 4 night hotel accommodation, NXT Takeover: Los Angeles, Survivor Series, Raw, and Smackdown tickets (depending if you stay for Smackdown), and a Sunday breakfast and autograph session with WWE Superstars.

The VIP package has floor seats with the commemorative chair while the Hollywood package will also include a reception at the Staples Center prior to the Survivor Series with WWE Superstars and a behind-the-scenes experience at the Staples Center prior to Monday Night Raw.

A package for a single traveler for Gold costs $1,885, for VIP costs $2,450, and for the Hollywood one it will set you back $3,965. Prices decrease if you add more individuals to your room. There’s a maximum of four persons in one room.

For more information go to SurvivorSeriesTravel.com.

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)