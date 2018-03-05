LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 3/5

– We’re live from Milwaukee, WI as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

– We go right to the ring and out comes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

Angle thanks everyone and wants to get serious. He says Triple H suckerpunched him last week. Angle calls Triple H out to the ring and says he doesn’t care if he’s the COO of the company, he wants Triple H to come out and face him like a man. Fans pop. The music hits and out comes RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon instead.

Stephanie tells Kurt to calm down and says Triple H isn’t even here yet. Fans boo. Stephanie says that’s the truth. Stephanie talks about Angle’s family and says his alimony payment must be high. She talks about how he’s an Olympic gold medalist, a WWE Hall of Famer and so on. She asks if those accolades are paying the bills right now. They don’t. But being RAW GM does, is that correct? Stephanie tells Angle to think about these things. Plus, her husband was provoked last week. She goes on and blames Angle for almost ruining their big signing and blames Angle for Ronda Rousey putting Triple H through a table. Stephanie tells Angle to know his role and just make the matches, use your head. The music interrupts and out comes Rousey to a pop.

Rousey hits the ring and hugs Angle before Stephanie offers her hand for a shake. Fans chant for Rousey. Rousey says what Stephanie did to Angle last week was enlightening. They go back and forth, and Stephanie talks about how everything WWE has done for Rousey, including giving her the big debut at WrestleMania 34. Rousey brings up how her contract lets her pick the opponent for WrestleMania. Stephanie says as long as it is an active member of the RAW roster. Stephanie calls for a drum roll. Rousey picks Stephanie as her opponent. Fans pop and a “yes!” chant starts up. Stephanie says she’s not a member of the active rost… the music interrupts and out comes Triple H.

Triple H says this is not going to happen, Angle needs to take off his medals, stop being a tough guy and start doing his job. Triple H says Stephanie is an executive of this company. Angle thought Triple H wasn’t here tonight. Angle says Stephanie has a WWE contract for her job as an executive but she also has a contract to work as a WWE Superstar. Angle says he makes the matches and Ronda will be facing Stephanie at WrestleMania. Fans pop. Angle says he knows someone else with a second contract – Triple H. Angle says he warned Triple H after Survivor Series. Angle makes he and Rousey vs. The Authority. Fans pop. Stephanie gets in Angle’s face and talks trash. She goes to slap Angle but Rousey grabs her arm and stops her. Triple H tells everyone to calm down, it doesn’t need to go down this way. Tripe H tries for a cheap shot on Angle but it’s blocked. Angle unloads on Triple H and drops him. Angle applies the ankle lock but Triple H kicks him into the turnbuckles. Stephanie decks Rousey from behind and drops her. Rousey gets right back up but Stephanie retreats from the ring area through the crowd. Rousey stares her down from the ring. Triple H and Rousey stare each other down now. Angle blocks a Pedigree from Triple H and drops him for the ankle lock. Triple H reaches and Stephanie helps pull him to safety from under the bottom rope. Officials are out now to help. Rousey pulls Stephanie into the ring by her hair and stalks her. Rousey drops Stephanie and stands tall with Angle as his music plays. The Authority recovers at ringside as Angle and Rousey raise their arms on the stage.

– Still to come, John Cena will be here. Also, Asuka vs. Nia Jax.

– We see referees helping Triple H and Stephanie up in the ring. We go to commercial.

