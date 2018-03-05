Johnny Gargano admits Shawn Michaels inspired him as a kid

“The minute I saw a guy like Shawn Michaels, who is a smaller guy, but he has so much charisma, so much athleticism, when I saw what he could do in the ring, I immediately fell in love with it, and I knew that’s what I wanted to be one day. Unfortunately, in real life, I can’t be a Power Ranger and I can’t be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, but I can be a professional wrestler. It’s something that I am truly passionate about. I’ve done this since I was eight years old, basically. I started very young, and I’m 30 now, so going on almost 22 years of being around wrestling. It’s something that I love very much and that I care very deeply for.”

source: WKYC

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)