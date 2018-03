Brock Lesnar to Appear at March 12th RAW, per Paul Heyman

After RAW came back on the air after a technical difficulty, Paul Heyman announced that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will appear in person, at the March 12th Monday Night RAW in Detroit. Lesnar puts his title on the line against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.

