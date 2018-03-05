Big Tag Team Match Confirmed for WrestleMania 34

Triple H and RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon vs. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey is now official for WrestleMania 34. The match was made by Angle during tonight’s RAW opening segment, as seen above.

WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women’s Title Match

TBA vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

TBA vs. Charlotte Flair

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander or TJP or Roderick Strong or Kalisto vs. Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy or Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho’s Next Big Move Revealed, More

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)