AS I SEE IT 3/5: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, worked shoots and more fun

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

PWBTS.com

It’s spring and Wrestlemania season, and a young man…er, old man’s fancy turns to how he will get over Roman Reigns as his successor to John Cena as the face of the company.

Now before anyone gets the wrong thought and think I’m just one more whiny uber-mark online, I am NOT a member of the He-Man Roman Reigns Haters Club. I do not despise the ground he walks on, his children, his wife, or wish him anything bad. I don’t mind the ‘tweener bad-ass Roman Reigns that’s a part of The Shield that much at all. I don’t need him to be Kazuchika Okada or Kevin Owens or anyone else but himself.

BUT when Vince McMahon insists on shoving him down the throats of fans, over and over and over again, I do have a problem with it. Worse still, the newest bright idea Vince McMahon has for getting him over at Wrestlemania…is to make fans hate Brock Lesnar. Better yet, to have Lesnar do a worked no-show at RAW…then work a 35 second match at a major house show in Chicago this past weekend.

To start, it’s not exactly a secret that Lesnar’s contract is up sometime this spring. Rumors of a Lesnar return to UFC have been going non-stop.

Last Monday, Lesnar was scheduled for a face-to-face with Reigns after Reigns won Elimination Chamber. Lesnar was promoted as being on the show…even during RAW.

So when time came for the face-to-face, Roman Reigns came out and cut a promo saying he “thought Lesnar would be there”. Reigns went to attempt a worked shoot promo saying “Lesnar was hiding behind his contract….everyone resents Lesnar’s status of working when he wants in the cities he wants while they all work a full-time schedule”. Reigns attempted to tell fans he was shooting and “would get in trouble for it”.

Um, no. Reigns got some cheers when this promo was done, but then in the dark match after cameras went dark, got booed again as usual.

Then, Dana White added to the fun by showing pictures of Lesnar and stated on Kevin Harvick’s SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show last Tuesday night, the chances of bringing back the former heavyweight champion are “very, very, very good”.

With all that, Monday night accomplished one thing. People talked all week about it. Just not the way Vince McMahon wanted. Fans were pissed at what seemed a pretty transparent attempt to try to get Reigns over with fans.

Then, on top of that Tuesday, Jonathan Coachman tweeted an attack fans who booed Reigns:

“I continue to be amazed at the venom towards Roman Reigns and yet all fans can say is ‘I hate him’. Not why. Not how. Not anything. Stop being sheep and just enjoy the show. You all read social media like it’s the Washington Post. I have to believe you are smarter than that.”

All that did was act like social media napalm on a kitchen fire. Coachman was attacked…not just by fanboy He-Man Roman Reigns Hater Club types, but by people who tweeted back reasoned responses at him that they are simply tired of Reigns being shoved down fans throats. Not to mention a succession of memes and gifs of cartoon sheep applauding on social media. Some even wanted to wear Erick Rowan sheep masks to ringside at RAW and “baaaaaah” when Reigns worked, cut a promo, or Coachman spoke.

Then…on Saturday, WWE returned to the United Center in Chicago for a major market house show. Paul Heyman trolled along on social media earlier in the day that Lesnar “The reigning defending undisputed WWE Brock Lesnar and I fully intend to honor our contractual obligations and therefore will indeed appear LIVE at the United Center this Saturday night in Chicago”…oh and made the point that Lesnar came “from the Ultimate corner”

Well, Brock Lesnar indeed made an appearance…..all of 35 seconds. Kane played sacrificial victim with Lesnar delivering two suplexes, went for one chokeslam of his own, Lesnar excaped, hit an F5, then pinned Kane. The match ended, Lesnar rolled out of the ring, got the Universal belt from Paul Heyman, and went to the back. That’s it. 35 seconds.

The crowd was pissed. Really pissed. During the main event of John Cena and Roman Reigns, the crowd basically took over the match booing throughout with chants of “You both suck…this is boring…Rusev Day”, and the ever popular Chicago chant “CM Punk.” Cena valiantly raised Reigns’ hand at the end of the match, but the crowd wasn’t having it one bit.

So let’s see…WWE does a worked no-show of Brock Lesnar on your flagship TV show (ought to do wonders for your relationship with USA and the upcoming TV contract renewals), and has Brock Lesnar mail it in on a major house show…pisses off fans during Wrestlemania season (where they hope to pick up WWE Network subscriptions, which haven’t gained numbers as much as once predicted).

Even today, WWE.com acknowledges Lesnar returning in Chicago and dominating (they can’t exactly say they stiffed fans in a major match to get Reigns over, after all), then wondered why Lesnar didn’t answer Reigns’ challenge in the WWE preview for tonight’s RAW.

Now….regardless of what most fans tell you, they aren’t going to cancel the Network in protest, and aren’t likely to stop watching RAW in large numbers. Nor will they do the best thing to show that they’re pissed…sit on their hands at RAW. Booing Reigns won’t help (especially when people are really pissed at WWE itself), because Michael Cole will come out with a Bizarro World comment or simply ignore the booing (or the crowd sound will mysteriously get killed), or some other such nonsense.

Yes, Vince McMahon can simply insert fake crowd sound…but most times the sound has a very canned sound. Not to mention there are enough websites, including major sports publications and TV networks that WWE can’t so easily dismiss as being the rants of marks.

It’ll be interesting if WWE blindly continues on tonight with these plans.

Not to mention there is a small matter of allegations of Roman Reigns being linked by filmmaker Jon Bravo, who interviewed steroid dealer Richard Rodriguez for a documentary. Rodriguez claims implicated Roman Reigns, other WWE talent, and actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel, were clients in his steroid distribution ring. So far at least, there is little definitive proof of these allegations. But any sort of proof would throw a major monkey wrench into McMahon’s plans for a coronation of Reigns at Wrestlemania. Some fans are even hoping these allegations are true, and say this could “save” Wrestlemania, presumably by forcing a suspension of Reigns.

Things are about to get interesting…one way or the other.

To contact me, email me at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

Until next time….

