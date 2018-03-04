WWE returning to Japan in June for two events

– WWE will be returning to Tokyo, Japan in June for two back-to-back events at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena. The dates will be Friday, June 29, and Saturday, June 30, and the Smackdown brand will be doing this tour. Scheduled to be there are AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, Naomi, and others. With WWE rumored to have another draft sometime after WrestleMania, those appearing might change depending if they have moved to Raw. Ticket details will be announced soon on wwelive.jp.

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)