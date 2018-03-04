WWE Raw Live Event Results – March 3, 2018 – Chicago, Illinois
1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
2. Fatal Four-Way Match
Mustafa Ali defeated Ariya Daivari, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and Lince Dorado
3. Braun Strowman defeated Elias
4. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Heath Slater, Rhyno, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and The Revival
5. WWE Universal Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (w/Paul Heyman) defeated Kane
6. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match
Asuka, Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose, Nia Jax, and Sonya Deville (w/Paige)
7. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated The Bar (via Disqualification)
8. Roman Reigns defeated John Cena
