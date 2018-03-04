WWE apparently signs a new female hopeful

Mar 4, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Kamilla Kaine (Kailey Dawn Farmer) is believed to have agreed to a WWE deal…

Kaine recently had a WWE try out at the Performance Center in Florida. She is also dating WWE superstar Braun Strowman.



