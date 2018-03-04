WWE apparently signs a new female hopeful
Kamilla Kaine (Kailey Dawn Farmer) is believed to have agreed to a WWE deal…
Won’t be taking any more bookings after Wrestlemania. Thanks!
— Kamilla Kaine (Kailey Dawn Farmer) (@KamillaKaine) March 3, 2018
Send me a message to get a Kamilla Kaine shirt. Won’t be making anymore. Get the only ones ever made while you still can
— Kamilla Kaine (Kailey Dawn Farmer) (@KamillaKaine) March 3, 2018
Kaine recently had a WWE try out at the Performance Center in Florida. She is also dating WWE superstar Braun Strowman.
Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck and like us on Facebook. Submit news to betweentheropes@hotmail.com
(Visited 1 times, 22 visits today)