WWE apparently signs a new female hopeful

Kamilla Kaine (Kailey Dawn Farmer) is believed to have agreed to a WWE deal…

Won’t be taking any more bookings after Wrestlemania. Thanks! — Kamilla Kaine (Kailey Dawn Farmer) (@KamillaKaine) March 3, 2018

Send me a message to get a Kamilla Kaine shirt. Won’t be making anymore. Get the only ones ever made while you still can — Kamilla Kaine (Kailey Dawn Farmer) (@KamillaKaine) March 3, 2018

Kaine recently had a WWE try out at the Performance Center in Florida. She is also dating WWE superstar Braun Strowman.







