Video: Lesnar beats Kane in 35 seconds at the United Center in Chicago

WWE returned to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois yesterday and along came Brock Lesnar, who made a very quick appearance.

Kane was his unfortunate sacrificial lamb last night and from bell to bell, Lesnar lasted 35 seconds. He delivered two suplexes, escaped a chokeslam attempt, hit the F5, and pinned Kane. As soon as the bell rang, Lesnar quickly rolled out of the ring, received the Universal title from Paul Heyman, and walked to the back.

The crowd obviously was not happy about it but it seems that WWE is continuing the angle where Lesnar does not care about the fans.

You can see the video of the match below.

