Trish Stratus: “I definitely keep track of what is going on every week”

“It was incredible. Do I watch it everyday? I don’t, but I definitely keep track of what is going on every week and what is going on, of course all the current news with what is going on with the women. It is just amazing to watch–going back to the Women’s title coming back. That was such an epic moment so I have been watching carefully and who is rising in the ranks. So when this was announced, when we were laying the foundation from back in the day, with me, and Amy Lita Dumas, and Jackie Moore, Molly Holly, Victoria, the ‘Golden Era,’ which is what those from the inside call it, but we were just laying down the ground work and wanted the main goal for women to be perceived differently. We wanted to do what the guys did; that was my whole thing with Fit Finlay, I used to say, ‘I just want to do what the guys do,’ and now we finally got to do that. Currently, what is going on, the women are just so strong. They took what we did and earned this amazing honor to have the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Of course, I sent a little tweet out and said how amazing this news about the Women’s Royal Rumble was and said that the women were unstoppable.”

source: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

(Visited 1 times, 17 visits today)