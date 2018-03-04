Sasha Banks wants women to main event WWE house shows

“The women have never main-evented a live event yet. Closing out those, and showing the guys that we can do it just like them. I watch guys like Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have these crazy street fights every night at house shows. I ask them, how do you go through a table every single night? That’s what I want! I want to do it just like them, I want to perform just like them, and I want it to be a place where. I want it to become normal. I don’t want it to be, ‘That was a great women’s match!’ I just want it to be a great match, period. I don’t want people to say, ‘The women are great!’ No, we’re Superstars, we’re just like the guys, you don’t need to put the women in front of it. I want to keep having those opportunities to be at the forefront and the WWE and the face of the WWE. That’s the goal for me, number one, I want to be the face of the WWE.”

source: alarabiya.net

