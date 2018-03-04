Rousey inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame
WWE’s newest recruit, Ronda Rousey, was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame during the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival. Rousey was inducted alongside MMA legend Bas Rutten, host of The Amazing Race Phil Keoghan and world powerlifting champions Dr.. Terry Todd and Dr. Jan Todd. WWE Hall of Famers Bruno Sammartino and Kurt Angle, along with Triple H, are also part of the International Sports Hall of Fame. Sammartino was inducted in 2013, Triple H in 2015, and Kurt Angle in 2016. Angle was also in attendance for the induction of Ronda Rousey. The two are working together in a program that will lead to a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
