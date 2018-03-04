Mysterio suffers bicep injury at indie show that might put the brakes on his WWE return

With heavy rumors surrounding Rey Mysterio’s eventual return to the WWE, things took a turn to the worse yesterday when Mysterio suffered a shoulder injury at a Northeast Wrestling independent show in Waterbury, Connecticut.

Mysterio teamed up with Flip Gordon to take on Joey Mercury and Caleb Konley. The injury seemed to have happened towards the end of the match when Mysterio was hoisted up for a power slam but he then turned it into a spinning DDT. He went for the cover but Joey Mercury broke the pin to keep the match alive. At that point, Mysterio started holding his left arm and moved away from the action. He finished the match with a double 619 and a splash from the top rope.

The belief is that he tore a muscle in his left bicep and if that is the case, it will be months before we see the former World Heavyweight champion back in a WWE ring.

Mysterio and WWE have been having frequent talks about a potential return following a successful surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble.

You can see a video of the spot that caused the injury below.

