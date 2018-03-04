Bayley on Ronda Rousey: “She isn’t taking my spot”

“She isn’t taking my spot, she is not stopping me from achieving my dreams just because she is here. She has touched so many different people in the world of sports. People want to see Ronda Rousey because she is an attraction. I have people come up to me at my gym and they tell me they are going to watch because they are big UFC fans. I don’t feel like she is taking the spotlight away from us – if anything it is pushing us to be better because she is getting that spotlight, so we have to push harder to keep our spot. My goal is to be the women’s champion, to main event on a regular basis, to be at WrestleMania. It doesn’t matter to me who comes in, they are not taking my spot unless they earn it.”

source: newshub.co.nz

